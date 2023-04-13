Environment Agency workers strike over falling pay

From BBC
Published44 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Thousands of Environment Agency workers begin a three day strike on Friday over claims of “endemic low pay”.
The latest action from the Unison trade union will see staff working on flood defences, river pollution and fires walk out.
These emergency response teams say they are too thinly stretched, making it difficult to protect communities and keep the environment safe.
The government said representatives are meeting with the unions to discuss pay.
This latest strike follows months of industrial action by Environment Agency workers in England who argue a 2% pay offer by the government is not enough to cover the impacts of inflation and equates to a 20% real terms pay cut since 2010.
Unison’s Head of Environment Donna Rowe-Merriman said workers at the agency were resorting to food banks.
“The pay is so low that last week the lowest 2 grades in the Agency had to have an emergency pay uplift just to meet the national living wage [£9.53/hr]”, she said.
The average salary and benefits for an agency worker is £36,508 whilst the lowest four bands, which represent more than 30% of roles, earn less than £30,000.
Despite the industrial action, which will begin at 19:00 BST on Friday and end 07:00 BST Monday morning, Unison have said that no government ministers have engaged
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
‘They have conned us out of our lands’: Conflict brews in Peru as Mennonite settlers clear forest
-
Mexico kills climate change fund, casting doubt on future environmental spending
-
Yellow dust: Sandstorms bring misery from China to South Korea
-
Report links financial giants to deforestation of Paraguay’s Gran Chaco