Forests & finance: protection and restoration in Cameroon and Senegal, fire threat in Angola

‘New world’ in Angola’s relic forests threatened by fires: scientists NAMBA MOUNTAINS, Angola — Remote pockets of species-rich afromontane forest in Angola’s Namba Mountains will be lost if nothing is done to stop uncontrolled fires that threaten to destroy them, scientists warn. These forests are believed to be relics from a time when the habitat was more widespreadduring the earth’s glacial cycles, the last of which ended 10,000-12,000 years ago, said Martim Melo, a researcher at the University of Porto’s Research Center in Biodiversity and Genetic Resources. Afromontane forests similar to those in the Namba range in the Cuanza Sul province of west-central Angola can also be found more than 2,000 kilometers away, on mountains in Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among others. The relic forests on Angola’s Namba Mountains are home to 90 bird species, including the threatened Swierstra’s francolin spurfowl. Scientists surveying the area recently discovered nine new animal species previously unknown to science. Image by Zieger M via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 4.0) Nearly 90 different species of bird live in the Namba forests. These include a healthy population of the Swierstra’s francolin (Pternistis swierstrai), a partridge-sized bird with black and white plumage listed as endangered on the IUCN’s Red List of threatened species. Over an 11-day expedition to the forests last May, the scientists found at least nine animals new to science, including two rodents, three bats, two pygmy toads, a frog and a dragonfly. “There are new things…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay