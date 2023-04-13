International mercury regulations fail to protect the environment, public health: study

Around 15 million people across the globe are working at artisanal and small-scale gold mining sites, nearly a third of them women and children. Instead of operating advanced equipment supplied by formal mining companies subject to government oversight, they use basic tools, bulldozers and unregulated chemicals. In many cases, miners vaporize mercury to separate gold from the soil, a process known as amalgamation. While it can be faster than other methods, the process also leads to serious environmental and public health consequences. Mercury is known to lead to memory loss, seizures, vomiting and lung damage, among other problems. The World Health Organization considers mercury to be one of the top-ten chemicals of public health concern. Yet regulations on its use are still relatively new. The UN Minamata Convention on Mercury only went into force in 2017, an attempt by the international community to collaborate on mitigating mercury use. Nearly 140 countries have signed onto the treaty, with the UN saying that 84% of them have submitted some update on improved mercury regulation policy. But their efforts in artisanal and small-scale gold mining appear to be flawed, a March study in Environmental Science & Policy found. And the progress being made to limit mercury use in mining is either misrepresented or just too inconsistent to reach a conclusion about. “We realized that there were a lot of differences with these mercury estimates and how they were developed,” said Michelle Schwartz, the study’s lead author and engineer at environmental consulting firm Tanaq…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay