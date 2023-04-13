Mexico kills climate change fund, casting doubt on future environmental spending

MEXICO CITY — A court in Mexico has eliminated a major financial resource for fighting climate change, raising doubts about how much the country will be willing to invest in future environmental initiatives. The Supreme Court ruled against an injunction that was filed to revive the country’s Climate Change Fund, which was designed to channel public and private funding into projects that fight climate change. “This decision further distances Mexico from fulfilling its national and international commitments to combatting the climate crisis and constitutes a step backwards in terms of the state’s obligation to guarantee our human right to a healthy environment,” the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (CEMDA), which filed the injunction last year, said in a statement. The Climate Change Fund was created in 2012 to support local and national conservation efforts that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions pushing global temperatures beyond 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit). That included reducing deforestation rates, restoring degraded landscapes, developing sustainable agricultural practices and investing in renewable energy, among other things. A crowd protests for renewable energy in Mexico City. (Photo courtesy of CEMDA) The fund was abolished in November 2020 despite pushback from environmental organizations like the Group for Climate Finance in Latin America and the Caribbean, Fridays For Future Mexico, Our Right to the Future, the Northwest Environmental Defense and the Defense of the Environment. What set the fund apart from other parts of the budget, they said, was that it was specifically reserved for fighting climate change and couldn’t be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay