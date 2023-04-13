North Sea oil spills a wildlife threat – activists

From BBC
Thousands of tonnes of oil have spilled routinely into UK waters from oil and gas production threatening marine life like porpoises and orcas, according to data shown exclusively to BBC News.
The spills took place over five years and some of them hit areas meant to protect wildlife, the data shows.
Companies are allowed to spill some oil in day-to-day production, but 40% of monitored releases breached permits.
An industry representative said it takes all releases very seriously.
“Our industry is focused on driving continuous improvement,” Mark Wilson from Offshore Energies UK, representing offshore oil producers in UK waters, told BBC News.
“Our latest data, covering 2022, published in our environment report shows that oil mass in produced water fell by 10%,” he added.
Energy campaigning group Uplift obtained the data through Freedom of Information requests to the offshore oil and gas regulator, the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning.
Uplift’s analysis suggested that between 2017 and 2022, 22,000 metric tonnes of oil were discharged in UK waters, or 164,000 barrels. In comparison, the Poole Harbour spill in March leaked 200 barrels of oil.
Uplift, which campaigns to transition from oil and gas to green energy, said its findings showed the oil and gas industry was spilling far more oil than the government says is safe.
“This is first time we are revealing the extent of this cumulative pollution. This is what happens when you’ve got spills constantly leaking. You’ve
