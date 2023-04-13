Report links financial giants to deforestation of Paraguay’s Gran Chaco

Some of the world’s largest banks and financial institutions are helping to finance beef companies linked to the destruction of the Paraguayan Gran Chaco, according to a report published by rights group Global Witness. It lists investment giants BlackRock and Vanguard; lenders BNP Paribas, HSBC, Santander, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America; and pension fund APG as among the institutions that hold large investments in companies linked to illegal deforestation and land-grabbing. “Our new investigation shows that banks are continuing to service and hold equity in companies linked to deforestation and human rights abuses, even when they made public pledges not to,” says the report, titled “Cash, Cattle and the Gran Chaco: How financiers turned a blind eye to Paraguay’s deforestation crisis.” Even after it was made public in 2020 that deforestation had entered the beef companies’ supply chains, the financial institutions “continued to hold and even accelerate investments.” Deforestation in the Chaco for cattle ranching. Image by Earthsight. Paraguay’s Gran Chaco region is home to the second-largest forest in South America, covering around 60% of Paraguay, as well as areas of Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil. It has one of the highest rates of tropical deforestation in the world, with Paraguay losing a quarter of its net forest cover between 2000 and 2020, or an estimated 5.2 million hectares (12.8 million acres) — an area almost twice the size of Belgium. The primary driver of deforestation in the Gran Chaco is cattle ranching. This sustained loss, despite the Gran Chaco…This article was originally published on Mongabay

