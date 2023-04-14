Bankrolling biodiversity: How are private philanthropists investing in nature?

The largest-ever private philanthropic campaign for biodiversity conservation is on track to reach its target by 2030, but a lack of detail over exactly how some of the funds are being spent has raised concerns over transparency and accountability. A Mongabay analysis has found that about a quarter of the $5 billion pledged through the Protecting Our Planet (POP) campaign has already been allocated to land, river and ocean conservation projects around the world. By searching grant databases, reviewing financial records and cross-checking with data supplied by POP group members, Mongabay was able to verify a total of $1.25 billion in spending. This is in line with the expected timeline of the campaign. The POP group includes foundations representing some of the richest people on Earth. Publicly championed by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, the group includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and Walmart heir Rob Walton. Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who died on March 24, was also a supporter of the scheme. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of several billionaires behind the POP Challenge. Photo: Daniel Oberhaus/Flickr. At the launch, Wyss said the POP campaign would help to “solve the crisis facing nature.” “But it’s going to take the wealthiest nations and the wealthiest individuals committing to reinvest our enormous bounties here on Earth, safeguarding nature and protecting our lands, waters and wildlife,” he added. About 60% of the funding has been issued in grants to established conservation organizations, or to new alliances of private…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay