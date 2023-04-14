‘They have conned us out of our lands’: Conflict brews in Peru as Mennonite settlers clear forest

Jacobo, a Mennonite farmer who preferred only his fist name be used, had just begun to explain why he left Belize to settle in settled in the Peruvian town of Tiruntá when five other members of his colony hopped out of a pickup truck to interrupt his story. “We don’t want to give any information,” said one of them. The person who interrupted was later identified as the leader of the Mennonite colony that settled in 2020 in Tiruntán, which is located in the district of Padre Márquez in Peru’s Loreto region. Members of the Mennonite colony near Tiruntán block reporters’ access to a road hewn recently through the rainforest. Image by Hugo Alejos. The leader, who did not identify himself, later relented and told Mongabay reporters that his group, the Gnadenhoff Reinlaender Benboya Agricultural Christian Mennonite Colony Association, began settling the region around Tiruntán in 2020. His is not the only Mennonite group colonizing this part of Peru. In Masisea, in the Ucayali region, a Mennonite colony of Bolivian origin established a settlement in 2017. In Tierra Blanca, in Peru’s Loreto region, three additional Mennonite colonies —Wanderland, Österreich, and Providencia— arrived the same year. All of these colonies are under investigation for having illegally cleared forest in the Peruvian Amazon. between July 2020 the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor’s Office of Ucayali has begun a preliminary investigation into the deforestation of some 339 hectares (about 837 acres) of forest by the Tiruntán colony. This occurred after an intervention two years earlier,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

