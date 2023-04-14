Top French court orders closure of fisheries amid mass dolphin deaths

READER ADVISORY: This story contains images of dead wildlife that some viewers may find disturbing. Monday, March 20. That’s a date French marine conservation groups will remember. Fishers, too. France’s top administrative court, the Council of State, gave the government six months to close areas to fisheries during portions of the year to curtail dolphin deaths on the French Atlantic coast. But conservationists say there’s still a long way to go. An image search of “dolphins” and “France” won’t just yield the typical photos of these marine mammals moving in the ocean, sunbeams dancing on their smooth skin. Instead, many of the pictures will show bloodied animals lying dead on the beach. Earlier this year, France’s Stranding Network, or RNE, revealed that nearly 400 of the small cetaceans had washed up dead along the country’s west coast between Dec. 1, 2022, and Feb. 15, 2023. The Pelagis Observatory, which coordinates the RNE, reported that 90% of these were common dolphins (Delphinus delphis), with most bearing traces of injuries from fishing gear. However, the true number of deaths is likely far higher. Pelagis estimates that up to 10,000 dolphins may die every year off France’s west coast, as more than 80% of them sink or decompose at sea. The death toll is much higher than the more notorious dolphin massacres on the Danish Faroe Islands and Japan’s Taiji Cove combined. Dolphins face a number of human-caused perils at sea, including oil spills, boat strikes, exposure to toxic chemicals, and the impacts…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay