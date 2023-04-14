What is Elon Musk's Starship all about?

From BBC
Elon Musk is developing a vehicle that could be a game-changer for space travel. Starship, as it’s known, will be a fully reusable transport system capable of carrying up to 100 people to the Red Planet.
On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted a long-awaited license to Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company, SpaceX, for the first orbital launch of the massive Starship rocket system.
SpaceX says the first test flight is scheduled for Monday 17 April – but Musk has said he does not know exactly when it will fly.
The founding ethos of Mr Musk’s SpaceX was to make life multi-planetary. He says that settling humans on other worlds, such as Mars, could preserve civilisation if Earth were to experience a cataclysm, such as a large asteroid impact.
“History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event,” Musk said in 2016.
“The alternative is to become a spacefaring civilisation and a multi-planet species, which I hope you would agree is the right way to go.”
The SpaceX founder has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars. He believes that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.
Realising this dream requires a vehicle that’s up to the task. Starship is a rocket
