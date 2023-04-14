World’s newest great ape faces habitat loss, multiple threats: Will it survive?

JAKARTA — When scientists made the bombshell announcement in 2017 that the Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis) was a new species, the apes were immediately put under the global spotlight. With fewer than 800 individuals surviving in a tiny tract of forest in the western part of Indonesia, scientists declared the Tapanuli orangutan as the rarest great ape as well as the most threatened great ape. Within a month of its identification as a unique species, a report by the IUCN calculated the apes’ population had plummeted by 83% over the course of three generations. The decline was attributed to killings by hunters or as a result of conflict with humans, along with habitat loss from agriculture and industrial development, including a gold mine and a planned hydroelectric plant. So what does becoming the most endangered ape in the world overnight get you? Apparently not much, according to Amanda Hurowitz, the senior director for Asia at U.S.-based campaign group Mighty Earth. “Since it [the species] was described, not much has changed. You would think new species of orangutan, new species of great ape, the world would pull up its sleeves and decide to save it,” she told Mongabay. “Unfortunately, the Tapanuli orangutan face many of the same threats they did in 2017. “So they’re really a species that we identified when they’re already on the brink, and unfortunately our actions have probably pushed them further to the brink of extinction,” Hurowitz said. A numbers game In its orangutan conservation action plan document…This article was originally published on Mongabay

