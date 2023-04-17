Bird flu: Free range eggs return as clampdowns eased

From BBC
Published15 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Free-range eggs will return to shelves within days as bird flu restrictions ease across most of the UK on Tuesday.
The move has been welcomed on animal welfare grounds but experts say the H5N1 virus is still circulating, posing an ongoing risk to wild birds.
The RSPB fears a repeat of last year’s “catastrophic” toll on breeding colonies during the world’s largest ever bird flu outbreak.
The government said wild birds faced ” a significant threat” from the virus.
The lifting of restrictions means eggs laid by hens with access to outdoor areas can be marketed as “free-range” again.
“This is good news for birds that have been kept inside over the winter months – and for consumers that want to be able to buy free range eggs,” said Robert Gooch CEO of the British Free-Range Egg Producers Association.
“But some farmers are feeling a sense of trepidation given bird flu is still around in wild birds.”
Free-range egg prices have risen over the past 12 months due to egg shortages driven partly by bird flu but chiefly by farmers quitting because of poor prices from retailers, he added.
The easing comes as seabirds return en masse to the UK coast to nest.
“The problem has certainly not gone away for wild birds,” RSPB director of advocacy and policy Jeff Knott told BBC News.
“Too often the impacts on wild birds – which are
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Pumas create nutrient-rich ‘kill gardens’ to attract prey: Study
-
A year after New Mexico's biggest wildfire, victims have yet to see $2.5 billion aid
-
New emissions rules can only be met if auto makers can sell lots of EVs soon
-
The Indigenous leader assassinated amid an ugly oil conflict and divided community