From scarcity to abundance: The secret of the ‘peace farmers’ of Colombia

LEJANÍAS, Colombia — The view from Simey Sierra’s terrace is breathtaking: On the left, a rugged massif rises, with peaks shrouded in dark blue rain clouds. Straight ahead, beyond a guitar-shaped swimming pool, lush green coffee hills stretch to the horizon, fading at right into a sun-drenched plain. A wide river meanders across the scene. This day, a rainbow spreads its vibrant colors. “Beautiful, isn’t it?” muses a Colombian peasant farmer. “But believe me, for many years I didn’t notice it. Half of my life, all I’ve had in mind was how to escape this place and its violence and poverty.” Sierra’s hometown of Lejanías in Meta province, central Colombia, sits at the intersection of the Andes Mountains, the Orinoco River and the Amazon Rainforest — a biodiverse paradise for biologists and nature lovers. But the area was also a bitterly contested theater of war for five decades. “Over there, the governor was kidnapped by the FARC guerrillas, directly from a U.N. vehicle,” Sierra tells us, pointing with his strong, suntanned hand into the valley, to a narrow bridge over the Guape River. “And in the next town was the headquarter of the paramilitaries. They collected protection fees from cattle breeders and tolls from the farmers who transported their goods to the capital Bogotá,” he remembers. Those who did not pay were kidnapped. View from Simey Sierra’s terrace in Lejanías. This home panorama inspired him to transition from being an unprofitable cattle rancher to a full-time ecotourism host and musician.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

