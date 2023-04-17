Lasers that map forest carbon from space get another chance to shine

It was down to the wire for the GEDI mission, but it now seems like the force may have prevailed. In a last-minute decision, NASA has decided to extend the GEDI mission (short for Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation, and pronounced “Jedi” like in the Star Wars films), which was fated to be jettisoned from the International Space Station, where it has been attached for the past four years, to make way for another, unrelated, mission. But a campaign driven by the scientists involved in the project helped the mission — the first to map Earth’s forests in 3D — get a second life. NASA now says the mission will take a hiatus for 18 months. The array of lasers that make up the GEDI equipment will be moved into storage on board the ISS, where space for research equipment is at a premium, to make way for a U.S. Department of Defense payload. “The proposed solution calls for temporarily moving GEDI to an alternate location, where it will remain offline for about 18 months while a DOD technology payload completes its mission,” NASA said in a statement issued March 17. “In 2024, GEDI will return to its original location and resume operations on the station.” The mission is now expected to “continue through the life of the space station,” which is set to be retired in 2031. Engineers and technicians from the GEDI use a crane to lift the Optical Bench during integration activities inside the Spacecraft Checkout and Integraton…This article was originally published on Mongabay

