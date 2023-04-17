Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: Is this the UK's most abused traffic bollard?

From BBC
Schemes designed to get traffic off the streets are turning neighbours against each other. In Oxford, the introduction of these government-funded Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) has led to vandalism and angry confrontations. I’ve been to meet locals there who believe the scheme will reduce congestion and pollution – and others who want the freedom to drive wherever they want.
You have probably never felt sympathy for a bollard before, but spare a thought for the one installed on Howard Street in east Oxford last year.
It is probably the most abused bollard in the UK.
It is blocking the road as part of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood – an LTN – and has been repeatedly run over, beaten, bent, burnt and, finally, stolen.
LTN schemes sound innocuous – they attempt to restrict through-traffic in local communities to cut congestion and pollution – but they have provoked fury.
As well as bollard abuse, LTNs have sometimes led to confrontations between local residents and – more recently – to mass protests.
Over the past few months, councils across England have been lobbied by vocal campaigners against the introduction of new traffic schemes, and some council meetings have been disrupted by activists.
LTNs involve restricting roads in local communities to virtually all through-traffic.
They are funded by