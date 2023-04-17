Power of traditional beliefs lies at the heart of an anti-mine campaign in PNG

Emmanuel Peni’s first response to a list of questions about his role in a campaign against a proposed copper and gold mine is to send back an idyllic photo of the Sepik River, his home, with a tray of freshly caught fish in the foreground. “The Sepik River is us, and we are the Sepik River, there is no distinction,” he says. “It’s really hard to explain the connection, it’s so diverse in terms of how people explain the connection to the river.” The view from Peni’s home in the hamlet of M’bavambak along the Sepik River. “Sepik river is the lifeblood of the plants and animals, it’s the lifeblood of us the people who live here,” he said. “We define ourselves by the river, it’s the Sepik river and I am Sepik.” Image courtesy of Project Sepik. As the project coordinator for Project Sepik, Peni has been at the center of a groundswell of opposition against plans to build a gargantuan 1,145-hectare (2,829-acre) open-pit copper and gold mine and 12,700-hectare (31,400-acre) tailings dam to store the mine waste along the Frieda River, a tributary of the Sepik River, in western Papua New Guinea. Critics of the mine have highlighted the risks of potentially toxic mine waste polluting one of the most biologically and culturally diverse places on Earth, pointing to evidence from scientific experts including a team of 10 United Nations special rapporteurs. But the campaign has also expanded far beyond ecological arguments or economic debates over the potential…This article was originally published on Mongabay

