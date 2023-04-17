Pumas create nutrient-rich ‘kill gardens’ to attract prey: Study

Big cats are expert hunters, but some may also be adept gardeners, according to a recent study published in Springer Nature. After killing and eating, pumas (Puma concolor) leave the carcasses of their prey behind, which break down to release vital elements like nitrogen and carbon into the soil. These enhance the soil’s quality and support plant growth, attracting other animals, such as elk and deer, to these nutrient-rich areas, creating a “garden to hunt” cycle. Pumas, also known as mountain lions, are strategic hunters and target locations where prey is easily available. Hunting in these areas creates additional nutrient-rich zones that aid in capturing more prey in the future. A GPS collared puma with its prey. Photo courtesy of Neal Wight. To investigate this cycle scientists from Washington State University and the non-profit Panthera identified 65 puma kill sites by tracking GPS-collared pumas in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem of the western United States. Researchers discovered that kills were limited to just a fraction of the environment (4%) and that soil and plant samples in these ‘prey garden’ kill sites had more nutrients. The study measured nutrients in soils and plants at 172 ungulate carcasses killed by pumas. They found that the presence of carcasses altered both the total nitrogen and δ15N (an isotope often used as a tracer of nutrient flow between different organisms and across food webs) of soils and plants in the area, suggesting that plants were absorbing substantial amounts of nitrogen from the carcasses. “Each study…This article was originally published on Mongabay

