Guyana gets ‘Drilled’: Weighing South America’s latest oil boom with Amy Westervelt

The South American nation of Guyana, whose economy traditionally has relied on tourism, agriculture, and fishing, has begun business with oil giant ExxonMobil to make a massive offshore oil drilling project a reality along its coast. As the world discusses how to tackle climate change, the corporation is racing to build infrastructure there to begin drilling operations that would normally take a decade. This week on the podcast, veteran climate journalist Amy Westervelt discusses this project and what the tropical nation is likely to suffer from it, a reality which she covers in the latest season of her podcast, Drilled. Listen here: Given Guyana’s vulnerability to climate change and the coastal location of its capital city Georgetown, the project stands in stark contrast to global climate change goals, particularly for a nation whose traditional economic drivers could also be harmed. Westervelt has reported that Guyana’s president justified the country’s move by saying it would pay for a clean energy transition. However, Georgetown, is already below sea level. “They’re doing the thing that will exacerbate that problem,” says Westervelt. “I look at that, and I think what a total failure of international climate negotiations that Global South countries — the ones that have fossil fuel resources — are in this position of having to use oil money to pay for climate adaptation. That’s ridiculous,” she says. The Demerara Harbour bridge in Georgetown, Guyana, shows how close to sea level the capital lies. Image by Dinesh Chandrapal via Unsplash. At the same time,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

