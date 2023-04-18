Study attempts to foresee the future of Amazonian mammals if the rainforest turns into savanna

If increasing global warming and deforestation were to transform Amazonia into an irreversibly degraded dry savanna, what could happen to the approximately 300 species of mammals that live there? These include jaguars, tapirs and deer. This is the question that biologists Daniel Rocha and Rahel Sollmann tried to answer in a recently published article in Animal Conservation journal. Their study involved the analysis of images taken by 400 photo traps installed in four natural enclaves of the Cerrado biome located in Amazonia, which were formed thousands of years ago: in the state of Amazonas, Campos Amazônicos National Park and Mapinguari National Park; and in the state of Rondônia, the Guaporé Biological Reserve and Corumbiara State Park.Their goal was to understand how medium- and large-sized land mammals behave in these isolated patches of savanna in the middle of the rainforest. In doing so, they were able to project what may happen if, some years from now, the climate and vegetation of the planet’s largest tropical forest were to change. Location of the photo traps (blue) inside the four protected areas included in the study, which lie in the states of Amazonas and Rondônia: Campos Amazônicos National Park, Mapinguari National Park, the Guaporé Biological Reserve and Corumbiara State Park. The orange spots indicate natural savanna. Image by Rocha & Sollmann. Researchers have been warning of that the savannization of Amazonia is a risk. This is the tipping point when the forest, after suffering from a combination of deforestation and climate change, turns…This article was originally published on Mongabay

