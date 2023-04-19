Bringing the ocean’s vast ‘awesomeness’ to light: Q&A with Farah Obaidullah

Farah Obaidullah’s life has pivoted around the ocean. Growing up in Gabon and the Netherlands, she spent as much time as possible in or near the water, snorkeling, rescuing marine animals and picking up beach litter. As an adult, she spent a decade as an ocean campaigner for Greenpeace and later became an independent ocean advocate and founder of the NGO Women4Oceans. Not everyone has been as immersed in the ocean as Obaidullah has. In fact, Obaidullah says one of the most common questions she’s encountered over her life has been this simple inquiry: how can I learn more about the ocean? But Obaidullah says she “struggled to find a single comprehensive resource” that people can use to learn more about the sea and our relationship with it. “There are plenty of websites, there are plenty of NGOs and scientific papers, but no one resource where you can learn everything there is to learn, and where you don’t have to be a scientist to understand it,” Obaidullah tells Mongabay. So Obaidullah decided to put together a resource herself. She gathered a team of experts from her Facebook group, Women4Oceans, which she started in 2016 before founding an NGO of the same name. She initially envisioned a series of essays on different aspects of the ocean, but quickly realized she was creating a book. Farah Obaidullah is an independent ocean advocate and founder of the NGO Women4Oceans. Image courtesy of Farah Obaidullah. The resulting book, The Ocean and Us, published this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay