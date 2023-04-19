Conservationists unite to tackle Latin America’s dog threat to wild cats

On July 18, 2021, a camera trap in the Alto del Nudo region of Colombia captured a pack of free-ranging dogs wandering along a remote forest trail. The next day, an Andean tiger cat (Leopardus tigrinus pardinoides) was spotted on the same route. As innocuous as this may seem, conservationists say it highlights a problem that’s playing out across Latin American countries: free-ranging and domestic dogs are becoming a growing threat to small cats and other wildlife. In response, conservationists across Latin America are organizing an international campaign to vaccinate and neuter dogs, with help from local people. In 2022, the group, coordinated by The Tiger Cat Conservation Initiative, organized two international events at which they vaccinated more than 1,200 dogs. Another is planned this year with hopes to include more countries and projects. A tale of dogs and cats Conservationists report that dogs entering into protected areas can disturb wildlife, directly prey upon them, decimate prey populations, and also spread disease. Canine distemper virus — a misnomer as it can affect a range of species other than dogs — is one of the primary worries for conservationists. Distemper outbreaks have ravaged populations of carnivores such as African wild dogs and lions in other locations around the world. More recently, sarcoptic mange, also known as canine scabies, has also emerged as a potential threat. Globally, diseases spread by domestic animals are considered an “underrecognized” threat to endangered species by some conservationists. About a decade ago, Karen DeMatteo was part of a team…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay