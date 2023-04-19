Namibia’s first peoples struggle to access their traditional lands (commentary)

Namibia’s internationally acclaimed Community-Based Natural Resource Management (CBNRM) Program, whereby the government ostensibly allows rural and Indigenous communities the opportunity to manage and profit from their own natural resources, has received significant Western backing. However, research indicates that within the two CBNRMs which are designated to Indigenous San communities (the Nyae-Nyae Conservancy to the Ju/hoansi San and the N#a Jaqna Conservancy to the !Kung San), the benefits from natural resources are felt more so by government officials, unscrupulous traders, cattle herders and trophy hunting safari operators. The San’s traditional subsistence way of life is being threatened, and without means of finding employment elsewhere, many Indigenous communities in the Kalahari face impoverishment, starvation, exploitation, and marginalization. This may see the annihilation of one of the world’s oldest cultures as we know it, and it reflects a growing pattern whereby the communities who have the most knowledge of the natural world are today being obstructed from utilizing these natural resources. The loss of access to land is particularly devastating to Indigenous communities who rely on natural resources for their self-sufficiency. Map of Namibia showing the two conservancies. Land grabs in N#a Jaqna Conservancy The Indigenous !Kung San people who occupy the N#a Jaqna Conservancy (b) are witnessing their historical lands be overrun by cattle herders from Namibia’s ruling ethnic groups, which is tacitly sanctioned by central and local government authorities. Authorities on conservancy land are thought to be accepting illegal bribes by non-San settlers in return for grazing rights on San traditional…This article was originally published on Mongabay

