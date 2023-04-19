New zipline on Rio’s Sugarloaf raises outcry from conservationists

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — With boundless ocean views to one side and urban sprawl to the other, the Sugarloaf has long been one of Rio de Janeiro’s most iconic natural wonders. Now after the approval of new development plans, the monolith has become the contentious location for a controversial new zipline, drawing fierce criticism from locals who say the project threatens the region’s wildlife and classic climbing routes. In the face of protests from residents and environmental groups, drilling has already begun on the sides of both Urca Hill and the Sugarloaf, a federally protected monument and a UNESCO-recognized World Heritage site. Four steel cables will be rigged between the two hills to create a 755-meter (2,477-foot) zipline that lets riders reach speeds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour. Inauguration is expected in the second half of 2023. Sugarloaf Cable Car Park, the company responsible for operating the site’s famous cable cars, invested about 50 million reais ($10.1 million) in the project with the hope of boosting local tourism and the economy. The company claims the zipline will also benefit the environment, serving “as a reference for other initiatives in Brazil focusing on sustainable tourism”, according to a statement published on its site. Yet critics say the construction boils down to one key goal: making profits. “My question as an environmentalist working on restoration, reforestation, and recovery in this area is, how dare people do this?” Domingos Sávio Teixeira, an environmentalist who has spent decades laboring…This article was originally published on Mongabay

