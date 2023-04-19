Small cats face big threats: Reasons to save these elusive endangered species

Scotland’s population of wildcats (Felis silvestris silvestris) has dwindled to the point that it is functionally extinct, with fewer than 30 likely left in the wild. Conservationists are rushing to save the species — also known as the Scottish wildcat or Highland tiger — through a reintroduction program set to kick off later this year. A combination of habitat loss, persecution and, most recently, hybridization with domestic cats drove the species to its current crisis point. But the Highland tiger isn’t alone in its predicament, and it can be seen as a possible indicator of looming ecosystem collapse: The United Kingdom is one of the most nature-depleted places on Earth. Bringing the Scottish wildcat back could have a plethora of benefits, says Richard Bunting, a spokesperson for the Scottish Rewilding Alliance. The Highland cat, along with small cats the world over, plays a key ecological role by controlling small mammal populations in their natural habitats. Many cats, though maligned, also aid farmers by reducing rodents. In Scotland, the cat’s return could also boost local economies through activities such as wildlife observation and ecotourism. Conservationists are working to reintroduce the Scottish wildcat but face a massive numerical deficit and challenge. Lessons can be learned from its near demise, such as not acting to conserve species until its nearly too late, the Scottish Rewilding Alliance’s Richard Bunting says. Image by Charlie Marshall via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). “What I would like to see is the restoration of wild cats, like the Scottish…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay