With no minister since October 2022, Nepal’s environmental issues hang in limbo

KATHMANDU — Nepal hasn’t had an environment minister since the October last year — a vacuum that could be either good or bad, depending on how one looks at it. The position had become vacant after then Minister Pradeep Yadav was sacked by then Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in October. The current coalition government took office on Dec. 25, 2022, and while Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expanded his cabinet several times since then, he still hasn’t appointed anyone to lead the Ministry of Forest and Environment. “We don’t have anyone to present our demands to and get them addressed,” said Thakur Bhandari, secretary of the Federation of Community Forestry Users, Nepal (Fecofun). Fecofun has been protesting recent amendments to Nepal’s forest laws and regulations. Its members are pushing for changes to the how timber volumes are calculated and how forest user groups may set up small-scale enterprises. To this end, Bhandari and other Fecofun leaders have been demanding talks with the government — which in this case would be represented by the environment minister. The absence of a minister has also been ominous for people across Nepal as they reel from large-scale forest fires and deteriorating air quality in major cities. Kathmandu was recently ranked the world’s most polluted city in terms of air quality, but life goes on as usual in the city with no authority to advise the government on action to reduce people’s exposure to pollutants and to cut down on emissions from garbage…This article was originally published on Mongabay

