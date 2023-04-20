Chilean chinchilla faces new threat from copper mine near national reserve

Las Chinchillas National Reserve is located in the hills of the Coquimbo region, in the province of Choapa, where more than a decade-long drought has turned the earth yellow. The area is home to thorny plants, cacti and small streams that were once mighty rivers. Despite this, the protected natural area sustains the biodiversity of this unique territory, which borders the Atacama Desert and Chile’s central regions. Foxes, opossums, lesser grisons, coruros (a species of rodent), Chilean iguanas, kodkods (the smallest cat in the Americas), pampas cats and pumas, all of which are under various degrees of threat, are just some of the animals that this area protects. However, the area’s flagship species, after which the reserve is named, is the Chilean chinchilla (Chinchilla lanigera), a nocturnal rodent that has been hunted for its fur for years and was even considered extinct at the beginning of the last century. The chinchilla was considered extinct at the beginning of the 20th century. Image courtesy of the National Forest Corporation (CONAF). The reserve is the only place in the world where this species is protected. Even so, in 2002, the area was significantly disturbed by the construction of a road through its land. As compensation, the Ministry of Public Works promised to expand the protected area, though this measure is yet to materialize, and threats to the area have increased, with a copper mine just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the reserve recently receiving an environmental permit. A species thought to be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

