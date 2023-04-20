‘Don’t buy Brazilian gold’: Q&A with Indigenous leader Júnior Hekurari Yanomami

When asked if he had a message for the world, Júnior Hekurari Yanomami was emphatic: “Don’t buy Brazilian gold.” Júnior, 36, from the Surucucu community on Brazil’s largest and most famous Indigenous territory, the Yanomami, met Mongabay in a hotel near São Paulo’s Paulista Avenue. Home to some 27,000 Indigenous people, the Yanomami land is currently in the midst of a grave humanitarian crisis driven by illegal gold mining, enabled and encouraged during the previous government of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office as president in early January for a third term (the first two spanned from 2003 to 2010), has made removing illegal miners and the influence of their moneyed bosses from the Yanomami land a top priority. Restoring order in the Yanomami Territory serves as a litmus test for Lula’s bold climate agenda. Since February, federal forces have led successive crackdown operations, destroying valuable mining equipment and making arrests. Júnior Yanomami is calling for a boycott of Brazilian gold and for efforts to find long-term solutions to keep illegal miners out of the Yanomami territory. Image by Felipe Haurelhuk. While many illegal miners have left — often for neighboring countries Venezuela, Suriname and Guyana, or other Brazilian states like Pará — Junior said that many are merely biding their time before invading the Yanomami Territory again. Mongabay interviewed Junior the same week that an Associated Press investigation revealed the use of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites in the territory, which have proved…This article was originally published on Mongabay

