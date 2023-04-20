EU parliament passes historic law forcing companies to track deforestation

The European Union is one step closer to adopting landmark regulations that hold companies accountable for ensuring their products don’t contribute to deforestation. A new law, passed with an overwhelming majority by the European Parliament, requires companies to demonstrate their products aren’t sourced to deforested land or land with forest degradation, or else risk heavy fines. It needs the endorsement of the European Council to enter into force. “This is great news for the Indigenous people and wildlife who depend on standing forests for their survival, but also for consumers who have been telling governments and companies that they don’t want to dine on deforestation,” said Alex Wijeratna, senior director at Mighty Earth, a climate advocacy group. The law, officially called the European Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), targets cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soy and wood, as well as commodities that have been fed by or made using those products, such as leather, chocolate, printed paper and furniture. Agriculture specifically is one of the largest drivers of deforestation globally. Around 420 million hectares (over 1 billion acres) of forest were cleared for agricultural use between 1990 and 2020, according to the FAO. Demand from the EU contributed to about 10% of that. Deforestation in Indonesia. (Photo by Rhett A. Butler) European residents have for years strongly backed increased environmental regulations on international trade. Recent polling showed over 80% of Europeans thought businesses should stop selling products that destroy forests, and that products driving deforestation should be banned. “Until today, our…This article was originally published on Mongabay

