Indigenous women in Colombia protect rich Amazonian wetland from overfishing

For Indigenous women in the Amazon, the wetland of Lake Tarapoto is a living classroom. The women consider it not just a home for the fish they rely on to feed their families, but also a repository of Indigenous history and culture. It is the place that fertilizes all life in their territory, says Lilia Isolina Java, a leader of the Cocama people in the southern Amazon region of Colombia. These spaces are where "one unlearns in order to learn," she tells Monagaby. And in a impactful case, local fishers have been part of this "unlearning" process. They went from using large nets that caught almost every aquatic animal in their path, to creating fishing agreements designed to respect life in the wetland system — a process that took more than 20 years. Along with traditional authorities, institutions, and organizations, Java is leading a process to identify issues harming the lake's ecosystem. But she has focused on one in particular: the overexploitation of fishery resources. Overfishing is destroying not only fish species and the food sovereignty of the communities of the Tikuna, Cocama, and Yagua (Ticoya) Indigenous people, but also the lives of other aquatic animals that have been victims of incidental catch such as dolphins, manatees, otters, and turtles. Lake Tarapoto. Image curtesy of Conservation International Colombia. "We focus, above all, on harmful fishing," Java said. "Not only for those of us living in the communities, but also because our lakes, rivers and streams have already been degraded

