Mining may contribute to deforestation more than previously thought, report says

Mining is one of the top drivers of deforestation globally, with huge swaths of forest being cleared for excavation pits, access roads and workers’ settlements. Yet details about mining’s environmental impact continue to go underrepresented — or unnoticed — even as the sector grows. Mineral extraction has doubled since the turn of the century, increasingly pushing into tropical rainforests and protected areas in places like the Amazon and Cerrado. But a new WWF report says there are still considerable discrepancies about how mining-related deforestation is occurring, and why. “Metals are important for the development of human civilization and the life we live today. But the footprint left by the extraction of these commodities has a heavy toll on ecosystems,” said WWF Mining Global Lead Tobias Kind-Rieper. “…Mining and its associated infrastructure must be recognized as key causes of deforestation and biodiversity loss.” An overwhelming majority of the deforestation that takes place as a result of mining can be traced back to just two commodities: gold and coal. Together, they resulted in an estimated 6,877 square kilometers (4,273 square miles) of forest loss over the last two decades. Other major minerals include bauxite, iron ore and copper. Some countries, most notably Suriname, have even seen mining become the top driver of deforestation, surpassing more common causes like agriculture and cattle, the report said. Neighboring Guyana has experienced a similar trend. Mining operations need to clear the forest to dig the pit where the minerals will be extracted, as well as create…This article was originally published on Mongabay

