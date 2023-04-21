Camera trap images of rare gorillas with infants bring hope in DRC

Newly captured images from camera traps in the Tayna Nature Reserve in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have recorded two mother-infant pairs of critically endangered eastern lowland gorillas. These images confirm the presence of healthy family groups of this great ape in Tayna, considered one of the gorillas’ last strongholds. The eastern lowland gorilla, also known as Grauer’s gorilla (Gorilla beringei graueri), is one of the world’s most endangered primates, with no more than 6,800 individuals left in the world. “For a critically endangered population where every individual counts, these mother-infant pairs provide hope for the future of gorillas in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said Katie Fawcett, program director of Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education (GRACE). GRACE operates the world’s only sanctuary for rescued eastern lowland gorillas. Eastern Lowland Gorilla family troop with infant captured with remote field camera in Tayna Nature Reserve. Photo courtesy of Milo Putnam. “We are continuously inspired by the commitment of GRACE in protecting the eastern lowland gorilla,” said Mary Brown, senior manager of conservation partnerships at the NGO Re:wild. Tayna is a community-managed reserve, and the local community is an integral part of the monitoring effort there, according to Re:wild. All monitoring teams are hired and trained from local communities in partnership with the elected management authority, Réserve des Gorilles de Tayna (RGT). Two teams follow one day behind a single gorilla group, providing a continuous presence in an area of the reserve with a high density of gorillas. A…This article was originally published on Mongabay

