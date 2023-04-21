Conserve wildlands in southern Africa by protecting Indigenous rights (commentary)

The COP15 agreement and its pledge to preserve 30% of the world’s biodiversity by 2030 (30×30) may have sounded like a resounding success for conservation around the world. However, according to the Rainforest Foundation, this could potentially impact up to 300 million people across the world. Protecting our planet’s wildlife is a crucial defense against the biodiversity crisis. Depending on the context, restricting access to vulnerable ecosystems is crucial for preserving endangered species. However, if our means of doing so is by rehashing conservation methods that ignore Indigenous knowledge and needs, then COP15’s 30×30 push could produce far more harm than good. Today, we need to fuse international, modern ecological understanding with local knowledge and the traditional conservation methods that come with it. That’s why it is crucial for local representatives to be given both a voice and representation at international conservation conferences, and at the private conservation funding meetings where conservation land demarcation is decided. The //Anikhwe are an Indigenous San community in Botswana that’s closely connected to rivers like the Okavango. Image courtesy of the Sinchi Foundation. Research shows that while the world’s 370 million Indigenous peoples make up less than 5% of the world’s total human population, they manage over 25% of the world’s land surface, and support 80% of the world’s biodiversity. Yet all too often, Indigenous people get forced out of their ancestral lands as a result of conservation. Since 1900, over 108,000 officially protected conservation areas have been established worldwide, largely as a result…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay