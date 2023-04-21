Counterintuitive conservation: Fire boosts aquatic crustaceans in U.S. savannas

As a field biologist, Keith Perchemlides has often watched flames dance around tiny ponds that mark the remains of a vast wetland that once covered a large part of southwestern Oregon’s Rogue River Valley. Often, he was the one that set fire to the dry grass. Back then, he was working for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) as a part of a team trying to restore habitat for vernal pool fairy shrimp (Branchinecta lynchi), a translucent invertebrate with walrus-like tusks and a forked, red tail. In the soil, their eggs survive long droughts when their ephemeral pockets of water, called vernal pools, disappear. The inch-long crustacean feeds on small particles in the pools and subsequently serve as food for waterfowl, songbirds and amphibians. Without fire, invasive weeds or trees will crowd these basins where rainwater collects into seasonal, shallow ponds, limiting where this threatened species can live. Degraded vernal pools filled with soils and overgrown by invasive plants provide poor habitat for native species. Image courtesy of Keith Perchemlides/TNC. “The worst invasive weed out there right now is medusahead [Taeniatherum caput-medusae]. It builds up this thick, dense layer of thatch that doesn’t break down quickly. Plus, the new growth just dominates the herbaceous plant community,” Perchemlides told Mongabay. “Early season burning, in the spring, does a great job of knocking back invasive grasses, and it stimulates the native seed bank.” Deliberate burning is an Indigenous practice that the Takelma Tribe applied here for millennia. Like other native communities across the United States…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay