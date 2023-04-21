Earth Day: How to talk to your parents about climate change

From BBC
You want to go vegan to help the planet, but you’re not paying for the shopping. You think trains are better than planes, but your dad books the summer holiday.
Young people are some of the world’s most powerful climate leaders and want rapid action to tackle the problem.
It makes a lot of sense. Higher temperatures and rising sea levels will impact the youngest alive today far more than older generations. But the power to act is often still in the hands of older people, including parents.
Big changes are difficult, especially when they involve other people. Where do you begin? For this year’s Earth Day, we spoke to people who have successfully had tricky climate chats at home. Here are their top tips:
Eating less meat is one of the best ways to reduce our impact on the planet, say scientists.
Ilse, 17, lives in Brighton with her parents Antonia and Sally. They used to eat meat two or even three times a day. When Ilse was 13 she decided to do more about climate change and read that cutting out meat was a good start.
Sally and Antonia were sceptical at first, worried about not getting enough protein or that Ilse was too young to make that decision.
“I was thinking, you’re not doing the cooking. It’s a big hassle for us,” says Antonia, saying she worried about how to cook “nice”
