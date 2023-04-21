Home to rare corals, a Chilean fjord declines in spite of protection

The Comau, Reñihue and Reloncaví fjords, located in southern Chile’s Los Lagos region, are one-of-a-kind natural laboratories that host diverse species of crustaceans, sea anemones, sea cucumbers, polychaetes and corals. These bodies of water are narrow inlets left by glacial erosion that feed the ecosystem of the Patagonian Sea. Chilean Patagonia is shaped by its southern, central and northern fjords. Despite being related, “they contain species with very different characteristics,” says Vreni Häussermann, a German-Chilean biologist and marine explorer who has studied the Comau Fjord for more than two decades. Vreni Häussermann sailing in the Patagonian fjords. Image by @Rolex/Ambroise Tézenas. The Reñihue and Comau fjords are the only places in the world where large populations of the cold-water coral Desmophyllum dianthus can be found near the water’s surface. The species congregates mostly in the Comau Fjord, where it works as a bioengineer, constructing three-dimensional structures that shelter other species. This is one of the reasons why the Chilean government declared the Comau Fjord a Protected Coastal Marine Area of Multiple Uses (AMCP-MU) in 2003. Despite its importance, the Comau Fjord is in a state of “serious deterioration” due to the effects of salmon farming and the advance of climate change, says Häussermann, a professor at San Sebastián University in Chile. Out of an attempt to halt the degradation of the fjord was born the urgent need to “carry out investigations of the species that live in Comau,” Häussermann says, and that is precisely what she and a group of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

