Parasites of the Caribbean: Study pinpoints cause of sea urchin die-off

In the warm waters of the Caribbean, long-spined sea urchins — inky black creatures resembling pincushions stuck with knitting needles — gobble up algae with their claw-like mouths. But when the sea urchins aren’t around, this algae will smother coral reefs, eventually causing the corals to die. That’s what happened in the early 1980s. A mass die-off of long-spined sea urchins (Diadema antillarum), caused by an unknown pathogen, led to a 98% decline in the species in the Caribbean, which, in turn, led to a deterioration of coral reefs. Over the next 40 years, the sea urchins slowly rebounded in some parts, although only up to about 15% of their original population. But then, in 2022, the sea urchins died off again — and scientists have finally figured out why. In a new paper published in Science Advances, a team of international researchers posit that a single-celled organism known as a ciliate — Philaster apodigitiformis — is the parasite that sickened and killed the urchins in 2022. They even suggest this ciliate could have been responsible for the die-off in the 1980s. The researchers used molecular analysis to compare samples of affected and unaffected urchins collected from 23 sites across the Caribbean. They found that the diseased sea urchins contained more abundant quantities of the parasite than the healthy ones. Lab tests showed similar results: when healthy lab-grown sea urchins were exposed to the same parasite, they developed the same symptoms as the wild sea urchins. Healthy sea urchins at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay