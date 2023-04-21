Report warns of rising violence against environmental defenders in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Protecting the environment is no easy task. But in Mexico, it can often be deadly. The country is seeing a rise in violence against environmental defenders, who suffer everything from intimidation to kidnapping to murder while trying to prevent encroaching deforestation, pollution and other threats to local habitats, according to a report from the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (CEMDA). “Different interested actors in our territories look for ways to weaken us on our own land,” said Samir Flores Soberanes, an activist from the state of Morelos. “That includes engineering conflicts, dividing the community from within and polarizing the situation, or even creating shock groups and using coercive state forces.” The violence isn’t limited to one region or industry in Mexico. Across the country and in numerous economic sectors, people who decide to speak out are subjected to abuse. In Oaxaca state last year, a resident was shot down for opposing a hydroelectric dam. Another in Hidalgo state was murdered for speaking out against contamination from a landfill. Activists in states like Puebla, Chihuahua and Campeche received threats for resisting urban expansion, infrastructure development and agriculture, the report said. Extractive industries, most notably mining and logging, have led to some of the worst violence. Earlier this year, a community leader in San Juan Huitzontla, in the state of Michoacán, was kidnapped and murdered, reportedly for defending the area from iron ore mining. The community had managed to cancel a concession because Indigenous Nahua residents hadn’t been properly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

