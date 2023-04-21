Scramble for clean energy metals confronted by calls to respect Indigenous rights

This story is published as part of the Global Indigenous Affairs Desk, an Indigenous-led collaboration between Grist, High Country News, ICT, Mongabay, and Native News Online. NEW YORK — When Francisco Calí Tzay, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous peoples, spoke at the world’s largest gathering of Indigenous peoples, he listed clean energy projects as some of the most concerning threats to their rights. “I constantly receive information that Indigenous Peoples fear a new wave of green investments without recognition of their land tenure, management, and knowledge,” said Calí Tzay. His statement at the 22nd United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII), and those made by other delegates, made clear that without the free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) of Indigenous people, these green projects have the capacity to seriously impede on Indigenous rights. FPIC has always been an important topic at the UNPFII, but this year it’s taken on a renewed urgency. “The strong push is because more and more of climate action and targets for sustainable development are impacting us,” said Joan Carling, executive director of Indigenous Peoples Rights International, an Indigenous non-profit that works to protect Indigenous peoples’ rights worldwide. Indigenous people around the world are experiencing the compounding pressures of clean energy mining projects, carbon offsets, new protected areas and large infrastructure projects on their lands as part of post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts, according to The International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs (IWGIA) 2023 report. As states around the world trend…This article was originally published on Mongabay

