LionLink: North Sea power line to connect wind farms to UK

From BBC
Published11 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A huge electricity cable project in the North Sea could provide green power to 1.8 million UK homes in plans announced by the UK and Dutch governments.
It would connect to offshore wind farms and transfer electricity between the two countries.
European nations are under pressure to fulfil climate promises to end reliance on fossil fuels and to improve energy security.
The deal was announced on Monday at an energy summit in Ostend, Belgium.
The power line, called LionLink, is being developed by the National Grid and Dutch electricity network TenneT and could be running by the early 2030s.
The government claims LionLink will carry 1.8GW of electricity, giving it the largest capacity of any cross-border electricity line in the world.
An existing cross-border connection between Germany and Denmark carries 0.4GW.
“We are bolstering our energy security and sending a strong signal to Putin’s Russia that the days of his dominance over global power markets are well and truly over,” said UK Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year caused energy prices to skyrocket as it disrupted gas and oil supplies from Russia to Europe.
“We are facing a climate crisis at the same time some of our ecosystems are in decline, and offshore wind is an integral part of both climate action and safeguarding our energy security,” the leaders of Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway and the UK wrote in news website Politico about