Meet the 2023 Goldman Environmental Prize Winners

Six grassroots environmental activists will receive the Goldman Environmental Prize on April 24. Known as the “Green Nobel Prize,” the Goldman Prize honors environmental activists from the six continental regions. The prize was founded in 1989 by U.S. philanthropists Rhoda and Richard Goldman. This year’s winners include a conservationist who created a new marine protected area along the coast of Turkey; a fisherman whose cross-cultural model for restoration is bringing back Finland’s peatlands; a fourth-generation fisherwoman who held a plastic company accountable for pollution on the U.S. Gulf Coast; an Indigenous organizer who launched an international campaign and fended off a mining company from her people’s land in the Amazon; a leader who helped six Indigenous communities gain legal guardianship of their land in Sumatra; and a Gambian organizer whose legal actions set a precedent to hold U.K. mining companies responsible for environmental damage caused by their subsidiaries in other countries. “Now that the world has awakened to acute environmental crises like climate change, fossil fuel extraction, and pollution of our air and water, we are much more aware of our connections to each other and to all life on the planet … our fates, are all intertwined.” said John Goldman, president of the Goldman Environmental Foundation. The winners will be honored in a ceremony at the San Francisco Opera House on April 24, at 5:30 p.m. PDT, hosted by Outdoor Afro founder Rue Mapp, with musical guest Aloe Blacc. The program will be livestreamed on the Goldman Prize’s YouTube channel.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

