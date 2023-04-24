Red coral kukri sightings in Bangladesh prompt call to save rare snake habitat

On Jan. 21, as a landlord in Bangladesh’s northern district of Panchagarh was getting a pond dug, clearing a bamboo bush with a excavator, two orange snakes came slithering out from the disturbed earth. Locals of Sardarpara area of Atwari Upazila killed the two snakes immediately, thinking they might be dangerous. But these snakes, later identified as red coral kukri, are harmless and nonvenomous. This was a rare sighting of this species here. Later, the excavator operator noticed more such snakes coming out from underneath. He asked the locals not to kill those, instead calling a local snake rescuer, Shahidul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Wildlife and Snake Rescue Team. He rushed to the spot and rescued six coral kukri snakelets and their mother. Afterward, Shahidul, locally known as a friend of snakes, released them into the wild. The rare snake was first spotted in Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh state in India in 1936. Researchers described with the scientific name Oligodon kheriensis. The term kukri in the snake’s common name comes from the kukri, or curved knife, of the Gorkhas, as its teeth are curved like the blade. But, in Bangladesh, the red coral kukri was first found less than only three years ago, on Oct. 27, 2020, when locals in Boda Upazila in Panchagarh were digging soil at a bamboo patch. Since then, the species has often been spotted in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts, both close to the Himalayan belt. “I have rescued red coral kukri snakes…This article was originally published on Mongabay

