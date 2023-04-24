The more degraded a forest, the quieter its wildlife, new study shows

Tropical forests awaken the senses. The scent of moist earth, the feel of sticky, humid air, and the sight of an array of colorful life-forms are visceral delights. But perhaps the most striking sensory element is the sound. A more or less continual cacophony of animal calls and songs resonates beneath the leafy canopy — from birds that trill, warble and honk, to mammals, insects and amphibians that howl, chirp and croak. Forest scientists are increasingly recording and analyzing these animal noises, collectively known as the forest “soundscape,” as a way of monitoring biodiversity for conservation. By looking at the complexity of the animal assemblages that make sounds, researchers can get a sense of the health of the overall forest ecosystem. In temperate and boreal parts of the world, methods for analyzing and interpreting the hundreds of hours of recordings and terabytes of acoustic data from such surveys are well developed. It’s possible, for instance, to use artificial intelligence via a mobile phone app to identify calling birds in the forests of Europe and North America. Such technology can allow researchers to study the distribution of multiple species on vast scales and over long periods of time. However, technology lags behind in the tropics, where soundscapes are incredibly complex and there’s relatively little information on the sounds of species. A particular bottleneck in tropical soundscape research is the lack of reference databases of tropical forest species, according to Zuzana Burivalova, a tropical forest ecologist at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Tropical…This article was originally published on Mongabay

