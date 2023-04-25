Climate change: recent, rapid ocean warming alarms scientists

From BBC
A recent, rapid heating of the world’s oceans has alarmed scientists concerned that it will add to global warming.
This month, the global sea surface hit a new record high temperature. It has never warmed this much, this quickly.
Scientists don’t fully understand why this has happened.
But they worry that, combined with other weather events, the world’s temperature could reach a concerning new level by the end of next year.
Experts believe that a strong El Niño weather event – a weather system that heats the ocean – will also set in over the next months.
Warmer oceans can kill off marine life, lead to more extreme weather and raise sea levels. They are also less efficient at absorbing planet-warming greenhouse gases.
An important new study, published last week with little fanfare, highlights a worrying development.
Over the past 15 years, the Earth’s accumulated heat has increased by 50%, with most of the extra going into the oceans.
This is having real world consequences – not only did the overall temperature of the oceans hit a new record in April this year, in some regions the difference from the long term was enormous.
In March, sea surface temperatures off the east coast of North America were as much as 13.8C higher than the