Community pine nut harvests help protect Brazil’s araucaria trees

SANTA CATARINA, BRASIL — A serene orange hue cuts across the horizon with the first rays of sunlight as dawn breaks in the mountainous countryside of Brazil's second-most southerly state, Santa Catarina. The clear sky hangs above the ground, which is covered in a thin layer of frost. As the sun rises, the frost melts and water vapor rises from the ground, leaving a thin, slightly white curtain of mist. The smoky landscape of a morning frost is a typical occurrence during winter in this highland region. In the kitchen of Sara Aparecida and Silvino de Liz Rosa's house, a wood fire crackles as it warms the room while the couple serve themselves chimarrão, the traditional hot drink of people in southern Brazil, similar to yerba mate. The day starts early on the Santo Antônio do Caveiras farm, located in the community of Mortandade, in the municipality of Painel, in Santa Catarina's rural interior. Just a few steps from the slightly ajar front door, one can see the trunk of a 20-meter (65-foot) tall araucaria tree. The tree is a female of the species and is nearly 45 years old. "When they built the house, the pine was barely 2 meters tall. Today, it guards over the land below and is something of a family treasure, since it produces more than 200 pine cones a year," said the couple's son, Jaison de Liz Rosa. As the owner of a neighboring farm just a few kilometers away in Morro do Bacheiro,…

