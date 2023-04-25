How do you study one of the world’s rarest whales?

Nearly twice the size of Africa, the North Pacific seems to be endless. But somewhere in that vast ocean, 30 eastern North Pacific right whales (Eubalaena japonica) live their lives, mostly out of the view of human observers. These remaining leviathans are the survivors of past Yankee whaling – in Herman Melville’s famous words “so remorseless a havoc” – and are the most endangered population of whales on our planet. Historically this population numbered in the tens of thousands. I am one of the handful of scientists actively working toward their conservation. I also happen to be someone who’s never seen a living North Pacific right whale. I started working with this species nearly a decade ago when I was hired to analyze underwater acoustic recordings on the presumed feeding ground of these whales in the southern Bering Sea off Alaska. Laboriously, I reviewed every minute of every recording looking for right whale calls, because computer algorithms still struggle to find right whale calls amidst the cacophony of animal sounds in this region. In total, I have analyzed tens of thousands of hours of recordings, listening and looking for right whales. As I worked through these recordings, I came to recognize the seasonal patterns of their calls on the feeding grounds, first appearing in late spring and then disappearing in late fall as the sea ice approached. I observed this rhythmic relationship with sea ice for over a dozen marine mammal species, that together create a symphony of sound that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

