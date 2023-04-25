ispace: Japan Moon landing would be first by private firm

From BBC
A Japanese company hopes to land an uncrewed probe on the Moon on Tuesday.
If it succeeds, the Hakuto-R M1 mission would be the first time a private firm has landed on the lunar surface.
Once there, the lander will deploy a two-wheeled, tennis-ball-sized robot developed by a Japanese toymaker and a rover from the United Arab Emirates.
Only the United States, Russia and China have successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon.
The spacecraft is scheduled to land at 1740 BST (1640 GMT).
Takeshi Hakamada the CEO of the company, iSpace, told BBC News that he hoped the mission would be the start of a series of commercial missions.
“I believe this represents a big change,” he said. “This is going to open more opportunities for other private companies and even small countries to do lunar exploration in the future.”
The spacecraft was launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX company last December from Cape Canaveral, Florida, which was the space centre from which the Apollo Moon landings blasted off in the 1960s and 70s.
Those missions took only a few days to reach lunar orbit, but it took Hakuto-R five months. This was because it had a much less powerful propulsion system, in order to save fuel and reduce costs.
The lander is just over 2m tall and weighs 340kg, relatively small and compact by lunar spacecraft standards. It will begin an hour-long landing manoeuvre from its orbit, around