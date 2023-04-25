Mongabay Explores the Congo Basin: The ‘heart of the world’ is at a turning point

The Congo Basin contains the world’s second-largest rainforest at a staggering 178 million hectares (just under 440 million acres). It is also one of the biggest carbon sinks on the planet, containing 29 billion metric tons of carbon in its vast peatlands under the rich forest. One of the basin’s key countries, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), aims to open up protected areas and forested peatlands to oil and gas development, with many experts warning of dire consequences to the rainforest and the world’s climate, should these peatlands be disturbed. On this inaugural episode of Mongabay Explores the Congo Basin, Adams Cassinga, a DRC resident and founder of Conserv Congo, and Joe Eisen, executive director of Rainforest Foundation UK, speak with Mongabay about the conservation challenges faced by the DRC and the Congo Basin in general. Listen here: The Congo Basin lost an area of rainforest larger than the size of Bangladesh between 2000 and 2014, and while researchers have previously described subsistence farming as a main driver of this, Cassinga and Eisen both say large-scale resource extraction such as mining, logging and oil and gas development now play a central role in driving the deforestation. One emerging factor is that the Congo Basin (specifically the DRC) contains 70% of the world’s supply of cobalt among other valuable natural resources like timber, copper, oil and gas. Aerial view of peatland forest at Lokolama/Penzele around Mbandaka, Équateur province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Greenpeace is documenting ground-level research into…This article was originally published on Mongabay

