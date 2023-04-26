High-carbon peat among 1,500 hectares cleared for Indonesia’s food estate

JAKARTA — When Indonesia embarked on its Mega Rice Project in the mid-1990s, it cleared vast swaths of forest for farmland, mostly in the peatlands of Borneo — only to abandon the scheme when it discovered that the carbon-rich peat soil was a poor host for rice cultivation. Fast-forward to the present day, and the government is repeating the same folly with its near-identical “food estate” program, according to multiple reports of forest loss associated with the program. The Indonesian government’s program to establish large-scale agricultural plantations across the country has resulted in the loss of forests, including fragile peatlands, reports say. A recent spatial analysis by peatland watchdog Pantau Gambut found more than 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of forest had been cleared in the Bornean province of Central Kalimantan. The largest forest loss was detected in Tewai Baru village, Gunung Mas district, where 700 hectares (1,730 acres) of forest were cleared to make way for cassava plantations under the food estate program. This dovetails with another analysis carried out in 2022 by Greenpeace Indonesia, which found 760 hectares (1,880 acres) of forest had been cleared in Gunung Mas since November 2020. Deforestation for the food estate program is also ongoing in the northern part of the island of Sumatra. An investigation there by the NGO Kaoem Telapak in July 2022 found that forest clearing was happening in the village of Ulu Merah, in North Sumatra province, with a plan to clear 500 hectares (1,240 acres). A spatial analysis using…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay