Kelp forests contribute $500 billion to global economy, study shows

Forests of golden kelp, a type of brown seaweed that grows in cooler waters, weave along the coastline of southern Australia. But many people aren't even aware that it's there, says Adriana Vergés. "I live in Sydney — it's Australia's largest city — and it has absolutely gorgeous kelp forests," Vergés, a professor of marine ecology at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, tells Mongabay. "But people in Sydney know more about the Great Barrier Reef than they know about their local kelp forests." Vergés says there's also a lack of understanding about what kelp does and the value it holds, even though kelp forests play an important ecological role, acting as the "biological engine of temperate reefs." A new paper published in Nature Communications, co-authored by Vergés, aims to fill some of these knowledge gaps by identifying the economic value of marine kelp forests. It suggests that kelp forests across the world provide three main ecosystem services worth billions of dollars annually: the boosting of fisheries production; the removal of excessive nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from the water; and the sequestration of carbon dioxide. Forests of golden kelp, a type of brown seaweed that grows in cooler waters, weave along the coastline of southern Australia. Image by Stefan Andrews / Ocean Image Bank. Examining six different kelp genera (Ecklonia, Laminaria, Lessonia, Macrocystis, Nereocystis and Saccharina), the researchers find that each of these forest types generate up to $147,100 per hectare ($59,500 per acre) per year

