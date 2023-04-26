Resurgence of deadly Russell’s viper prompts Bangladesh to develop antivenom

One of the deadliest snakes on the Indian subcontinent is growing increasingly common in Bangladesh, spurring questions about the country’s preparedness to deal with venomous snakes in general. Russell’s viper (Daboia russelii) is responsible for nearly half of snakebites in neighboring India, but in Bangladesh, where it’s known as chandra bora, it was thought to be an exceedingly rare species for more than a century. That changed in 2013, however, when a flurry of snakebite cases, many of them fatal, began to be reported, with most of those killed farmers working in their fields. A 2018 study recorded 20 deaths due to Russell’s viper bites between 2013 and 2016, and identified reports of bites from this species in 17 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts. It attributed the snake’s “booming” population to improvements in irrigation systems, which allowed farmers to cultivate crops on their fields throughout the year, instead of only for part of the year as previously. That means that rats, the viper’s prey of choice, are also present in the fields year-round, where they feed on the crops. This in turn allows the vipers more opportunities for reproduction and population growth, according to study co-author Md. Farid Ahsan, a professor at the University of Chittagong’s Department of Zoology. Russell’s viper (Daboia russelii) is responsible for nearly half of snakebites in neighboring India. Image courtesy of Venom Research Centre, Bangladesh. Experts also point to altered land use as another factor behind the resurgence of Russell’s vipers, especially in the snakebite hotspots…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay